Hailey Van Lith bursts out in laughter over viral Empire State Building video
By Josh Sanchez
Former Louisville, LSU, and TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith watched her dream come true in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Van Lith was selected with the No. 11 overall pick and will now join a Chicago Sky team that was desperately in need of depth at the guard position.
She will also get to learn under WNBA veteran Courtney Vandersloot.
MORE: Hailey Van Lith turns heads at WNBA Draft with 'Orange Carpet' minidress
Before Monday night's draft, Van Lith went viral for a hilarious moment while touring the Empire State Building with her fellow WNBA draftees. Van Lith had a deadpan look on her face that she revealed she didn't realize she was making.
Van Lith was shown the video during the draft broadcast and couldn't contain her laughter thanks to the viral video.
"I don’t even remember doing that," Van Lith joked, "so that’s a red flag."
MORE: TCU star Hailey Van Lith goes viral for Empire State Building stare before WNBA Draft
It will be interesting to see how Van Lith is able to make a splash in the WNBA after a strong finish to her college career at TCU.
During her final year at TCU, the senior averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
Now, in Chicago, Van Lith will be reunited with former LSU teammate Angel Reese as she begins the next chapter of her career.
