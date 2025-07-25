Friday Roundup: Training camp begins, passing of titans, super conference, and more
By Tyler Reed
Good Friday afternoon to one and all, and welcome to the newsletter that is like a sweet treat to your eye sockets.
Welcome to the Friday Roundup! Boy, it has been a week in every aspect. We've got the start of the NFL season, the passing of greatness, and more super conference talk in college sports.
Ain't nothing to it but to do it. Let's get caught up on the week that was, shall we?
We're Going Camping
NFL training camp is officially underway for every team in the NFL. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were releasing all their inhibitions before a recent practice.
In less than a week, fans will get to see an actual game when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game. Soon, the world will feel whole again.
Goodbye To Icons
The world had to say goodbye to two guys who are arguably the greatest in their respective industries.
The "Prince of Darkness", Ozzy Osbourne, and Hulk Hogan both would pass away this week, leaving a large hole in the hearts of many who cherished them. They may be gone, but their legacies will live forever.
Tar Heels Want More
Reports are now coming out that the North Carolina Tar Heels could potentially make a move to the SEC.
Let's just go ahead and kill this whole thing that we've known as college sports. Super conferences are trash, and soon enough, traditional rivalries won't mean anything. But hey, as long as the check clears, right?
Only The Browns
The Cleveland Browns unveiled their new brown helmet in the most Browns way possible. While attempting to show off the new helmet by the lake, yeah, you guessed it, someone fell in the lake. Keep being you, Cleveland.
Not For Me
The Browns were not the only team to drop some mid uniforms and helmets this week. The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled some hideous uniforms.
Leather helmets on a new age helmet are lame. Just wear the leather helmets if you want to. Stamping them on a helmet is tacky.
Wouldn't Be Camp Without Jerry
Raise your hand if you are surprised that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made the start of training camp about himself.
Jones' opening presser at Cowboys camp was a spectacle. Only Jason Whitlock could compare Jones to Joe Biden in an insane tweet.
Love him or hate him, Jerry gives us all something to talk about, and isn't that the true meaning of football?
Epic Fail
The Savannah Bananas have taken over the baseball world. But they haven't taken over the world of doing a flip on live television.
One Banana busted his peel while trying to do a flip on CNN, giving us the blessing of a news blooper we will watch for years. Your grandma definitely will see it for the first time right around Christmas. Thank you, Banana man.
Health Scare
Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self had a health scare on Thursday. The Jayhawks' head coach underwent a procedure where he needed two stents.
The university released a statement that the surgery went well and that Self is in great spirits. Sending out good vibes to one of the best in the college hoops game.
Old Guys Rule
MLB veteran Rich Hill proved that age is just a number in his debut with the Kansas City Royals. The 45-year-old went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, only allowing one run.
I'm 32, and there's a good chance my arm would explode if I even threw one pitch. Hill has instantly become a legend in my mind.
Bold Choice
Jeff Teague has become a podcast darling as he and his crew give their unfiltered takes on the game of basketball.
Teague made headlines this week after accusing LeBron James of taking HGH, but backtracked those comments, claiming that he was just joking. Either way, I'm in the camp that players should be allowed to juice. Give me superheroes on the court and field.
Return Of Sports Network?
There are reports that NBC is exploring the idea of bringing back its sports network. Sure, starting a cable network in the current media landscape makes all the sense in the world.
Still, I would love to see the network make a comeback. I would also love to see a sports network that isn't hot takes all day long, and just covers the sports we love.
Stand On Business
The Florida State Seminoles will meet the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1 of the college football slate.
Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos made headlines when he said the Crimson Tide won't be able to stop him, and he continued to keep that energy when asked about it at ACC Media Days. We're counting down the days, folks!
New York Scare
New York Jets fans have every right to feel that their beloved football team is cursed. On Thursday, reports came out that quarterback Justin Fields had been carted off the field with a leg injury.
Thankfully, it wasn't as serious as first believed; however, the guy still has a dislocated toe. That would put me on the sidelines for at least three months.
On Friday. Adam Schefter shared a clip of Fields taking the field for practice. But I know toe pain. I can guarantee there were some not nice words said with every step he took.
A Season To Pig Out
USA Today announced a competition for Best NFL Stadium Food, and "Jerry's World" sent out a message to "America's Team" to help them with the voting.
Honestly, the photos of the nachos and waffles got me feeling some type of way. Vote for your team's concessions, or vote for the best food you see.
Feeling Fantastic
People are saying blockbuster films don't exist anymore. Are you kidding me? We've had dinosaurs and Superman flying around the big screen. Now, we are getting fantastic.
"Fantastic Four: First Steps" is now in theaters, and you best believe that I will be examining 9 am showings to see which theater is the emptiest, then take my chance.
That's all we have for this edition of the roundup. There's no way we say our goodbyes without me leaving you with some Ozzy to kick off your weekend.
"Crazy Train" was the anthem of the Tom Brady Patriots, and if your team heard that in the Super Bowl, chances are your dreams would soon be dust, unless you had Eli Manning or Nick Foles.
Have a great weekend, and if you get the chance, crank that Osbourne joint to eleven so your neighbors can also get their metal fix.