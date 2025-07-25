Kansas basketball coach Bill Self hospitalized after 'concerning symptoms'
By Josh Sanchez
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was hospitalized on Thursday and underwent a heart procedure, the University of Kansas announced on Thursday evening.
Self was hospitalized after experiencing "concerning symptoms," and had two stents inserted.
The 62-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.
"Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self felt unwell and experienced some concerning symptoms Thursday," Kansas University said in a statement.
"He was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where he had two stents inserted. The procedure went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery. He is in good spirits and expects to be released from the hospital soon."
Self previously missed the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments in 2023 after being hospitalized for chest tightness and balance concerns. During his absence, he underwent another procedure inserting two stents and a heart catheterization to treat blocked arteries.
We wish Self a full and speedy recovery.
