Jason Whitlock makes insane Joe Biden comparison to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
By Matt Reed
Jason Whitlock has always been known for his controversial sports and political takes, but his most recent one targeting Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might actually take the cake following Jones' interesting comments about two of his NFL team's biggest superstars.
Jones has taken a lot of flak recently after calling out Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons as discussions of their contract situations have taken over Cowboys training camp, but Whitlock actually defended Jones for his remarks in a very roundabout way.
When posting to X, Whitlock stated that Jones is "old" and that he "sounds like Joe Biden" when speaking about a variety of subjects involving the Cowboys.
The former Fox Sports personality even went on to say that it seems as though Jones might have "a touch of dementia," which was certainly a wild accusation to make. However, no matter what Jones' health situation may be at the moment, he does have to worry about his handling of the Parsons contract, in particular.
