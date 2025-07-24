Packers unveil beautiful throwback uniforms with leather-inspired helmets
By Josh Sanchez
Teams around the NFL have been unveiling their alternate and throwback uniforms for the 2025-26 season over the past few weeks, and the Green Bay Packers are now rolling out their own.
Green Bay showed off their new threads, a 1923 throwback classic, which are a navy blue jersey with gold accents and gold pants.
The Packers unveiled their new uniforms with a special video captioned, "Returning to our roots," and the team also changed its name on social media to the "Green Bay Football Club."
While the jerseys are clean, it is the old school, leather-inspired helmets that really steal the show.
That is a throwback uniform done right.
Whenever the Packers break these out in 2025, you know it's going to be for a special occassion.
The Packers officially kickoff their 2025 season on Sunday, September 7, at home against the division rival Detroit Lions. Kickoff at Lambeau Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
