POV video of Cleveland Browns cameraman falling in lake at helmet reveal is must-see
By Josh Sanchez
Love 'em or hate 'em, the Cleveland Browns are good for a few laughs every NFL season. This year, the team couldn't even wait for the regular season to begin and brought the laughs to training camp at the expense of an unsuspecting cameraperson.
Cleveland was unveiling its new alternate helmet, which they call the "Alpha Dawg," when the person operating the camera slowly walked backward.
Much like Dan Orlovsky casually jogging out of the back of the endzone for a safety, the cameraperson walked right off of the floating platform and into the lake.
WATCH: Man falls in lake as Browns unveil new 'Alpha Dawg' alternate helmet
The video immediately went viral, but the best was yet to come. Now, we have the POV video from the preson filming that shows what they saw as things went awry.
Granny, Dude Wipes, and the Browns mascot were having the time of their lives just vibing to the music in front of the hideous helmet, while the cameraperson decided to disappear into the lake's abyss.
MORE: Two 2025 NFL Draft stars remain unsigned ahead of training camp
It's beautiful.
Some may call the Cleveland the "Mistake by the Lake," but this camerperson is now the "Mistake in the Lake." Better luck next time.
