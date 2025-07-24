The Big Lead

Jets QB Justin Fields carted to locker room with leg injury during training camp

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been carted to the locker room with an apparent leg injury.

By Tyler Reed

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have begun a new era under new head coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn, who spent the last four seasons with the Detroit Lions as their defensive coordinator, is looking to create a culture with the Jets.

Another person who was craving a fresh start was quarterback Justin Fields. Fields landed with the Jets this offseason after an up-and-down ride with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

It felt that Fields would be getting a fair shot to lead a franchise once again, but NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported some potential bad news for the former first-round pick.

Schefter has reported that Fields was carted to the locker room with an apparent lower leg injury during practice on Thursday.

Just seeing that he was carted off the field puts a terrible feeling in the gut of fans. The last team that needs to see this is the Jets.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields warms up during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields warms up during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / John Jones-Imagn Images

Everyone remembers how the Aaron Rodgers era began. The future hall of fame quarterback would injure his Achilles in his first game with the franchise. All but ending any dreams of Jets fans finally seeing postseason success again.

It truly feels like the Jets are cursed.

UPDATE: Kimberly A. Martin shares that a player stepped on Justin Fields' toe, and the Jets quarterback should be fine moving forward.

