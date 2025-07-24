Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71, cause of death revealed
By Josh Sanchez
The professional wrestling world is in mourning after news surfaced that Hulk Hogan has died at age 71. On Thursday, July 24, parademics were dispatched to the WWE legend's home in Clearwater, Florida.
Paramedics were responding to a report of "cardiac arrest," according to TMZ Sports.
"A slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home ... and the icon was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance," the report reads.
MORE: Netflix drops video trailer for 'WWE: Unreal' debuting on July 29
He was later pronounced dead.
In recent weeks, there had been rumors that Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was in a coma. His wife, Sky, denied those rumors. Other rumors claimed Hogan was on his "deathbed," but Sky and TMZ reported he was recovering from surgeries, including a neck procedure performed in May.
Our deepest condolences go out to Hogan's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
