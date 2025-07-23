Rich Hill turns back the clock with impressive Royals debut at 45 years old
By Tyler Reed
Baseball can be a truly beautiful thing. On any given day, on any given team, fans can witness something they never thought they would.
On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals gave the nod to veteran pitcher Rich Hill, who made his first start with the franchise.
Why is this such a big deal? Well, one could say it is because Hill is playing for his 14th team in MLB. But most are focused on Hill being 45 years old.
In his 21st season in the big leagues, Hill was given the opportunity to take the mound once again against the Chicago Cubs, and it was actually pretty impressive.
The veteran pitcher did not get any run support as the Chicago Cubs blasted the Royals 6-0. But Hill gave the Royals five innings, giving up just one earned run, allowing six hits, and one strikeout. Oh yeah, he also threw 90 pitches. That's insane!
He may not be the oldest player ever to take the mound in MLB; however, the age of 45 in baseball years is like seeing the news that a tortoise at the zoo just turned 200 years old.
I'm 32, and feel like in baseball terms, I would already be washed and have no future. Hill is proving all the number guys wrong. I'm team old man.
