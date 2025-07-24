Jeff Teague said LeBron James used steroids, then quickly backtracked
LeBron James is doing something no NBA player has ever done before; the man is entering his 23rd season, still somehow playing at an All-Star level. The King's longevity is a marvel to behold, and it's so absurd that there have always been people doubting whether he's doing it naturally.
James has been accused of taking performance enhancing drugs in the past, dubious links to steroids are nothing new for him. However, a former NBA peer recently repeated the accusation. Jeff Teague said on his podcast that James has taken PEDs in the past.
“They started testing for HGH, and he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting and he sat out for 3 weeks, then came back skinny," Teague said on the Club 520 podcast.
That is a strong statement for a former NBA All-Star to make. Teague has one of the more popular podcasts in the current NBA media landscape. It seems that it got enough backlash that the former Hawks star took to Instagram to clarify his comments.
"Y'all weird I was joking about Bron he was just that dominate chill," Teague wrote on his story.
Throughout his long career, LeBron has been a role model to his peers in terms of taking care of his body and not getting injured. His commitment to his craft is what has led to his insane longevity. Any talk of steroids can safely be dismissed as humor at best without hard evidence.
