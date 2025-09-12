Friday Roundup: Packers look legit, AFC North bulletin board material, and more
By Tyler Reed
Can you believe it? We have made it to another beautiful Friday morning! Maybe you're listening to Natalie Imbruglia while writing a roundup, or you're looking to pass some time while on the clock.
Whatever the reason may be that brought you here, we are thankful that you've decided to read the good words on this site.
MORE: NFL Bold Predictions: NFC North Week 2
We've got a lot to catch up on, and honestly, as much time as you want to spend reading about it. Here is the Friday Roundup.
Packers Back (Eye Roll)
The Green Bay Packers looked legit in their win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. The Packers have now knocked off two playoff teams from this past season, and I'm now looking for a trash can to find a home for my Pumpkin Delights.
Green Bay being this good is disgusting.
Don't Wake The Beast
The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Baltimore Ravens in a good old-fashioned AFC North rivalry meeting this weekend.
Not that either team needed a lot to get focused for this one, but Browns safety Grant Delpit saying that it's not hard to take down Derrick Henry is surely a comment that will be made into a freezing cold take by Sunday night. At least I hope that for my fantasy team's sake.
It's another full slate of football this weekend, which makes sense after the record-breaking week the NFL had in Week 1. We've got teams looking to prove a point in the NFL and at the college level... The top uniforms of the college football weekend. A corn dog that is to die for. Brutal injury updates from Thursday Night Football. On the basketball side of things, the drama surrounding Kawhi Leonard continues to heat up.
That's it for this edition of the Roundup. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have found a Harry Potter marathon on TV that needs my attention. Have a weekend that you'll remember forever.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Will latest injury to Cubs star suppress his predicted $498 million payday?
NFL: Kevin Hart explains the real difference between Eagles and Chiefs home crowds
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reportedly extends Pardon the Interruption as show nears 25-year anniversary