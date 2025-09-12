College football 2025: Best uniform combinations in Week 3
By Tyler Reed
Week 3 of the 2025 college football season is already underway. On Thursday night, Wake Forest and North Carolina State literally had a fiery meeting.
Well, there was a fire, but that had to do with a food truck. Either way, the heat is on. Speaking of heat, we've got this week's edition of the best uniform combinations.
MORE: Oregon Ducks deal harsh news on former five-star recruit
Without further ado, let's look at the fire that will be on the field this weekend.
Western Michigan Broncos
The Western Michigan Broncos may have the best helmet in all of college football. Going with the all white look on the road this weekend is giving me cartoon heart eyes. The Broncos are bringing the ice.
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Listen, if my most hated rival put on teal, I'd probably fall in love with them. Teal is one of the greatest colors ever created, and Coastal Carolina continues to flaunt it in our faces with their Week 3 look. Can someone from the program send me a pair of those pants to wear on the couch on Saturdays?
MORE: Paul Finebaum rips Texas' Steve Sarkisian over awkward Arch Manning remark
Northwestern Wildcats
I guess this is when you figure out that I'm a Charlotte Hornets fan. I just talked about my love for teal, and now, we're going on about the Northwestern Wildcats looking fierce in that purple stuff.
The Wildcats have a massive game with the uniform kings, the Oregon Ducks. It's probably going to get ugly on the scoreboard, but at least the Wildcats will look good losing.
MORE: NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper delivers harsh reality check on Arch Manning’s draft stock
Delaware State Hornets
The Delaware State Hornets will be rocking uniforms that will undoubtedly stand out when they take on Bowie State this weekend.
Baby blue clashes with red in a dream for the balls that you call eyes. I love everything about this look. However, if I saw a Hornet that was this color, I would swear someone had drugged my Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
THURSDAY ROUNDUP: A day of remembrance
MLB: Will latest injury to Cubs star suppress his predicted $498 million payday?
NFL: Kevin Hart explains the real difference between Eagles and Chiefs home crowds
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reportedly extends Pardon the Interruption as show nears 25-year anniversary
VIRAL: TCU football unveils eye sore 'Half Acre Korean Corn Dog' set to be sold this weekend