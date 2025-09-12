College Football 2025: 3 teams with the most to prove in Week 3
By Tyler Reed
It's hard to believe that we are already entering Week 3 of the 2025 college football season, but instead of being the old man talking about time flying, I'm here to soak it all in.
Last week, the slate of games could be considered cupcake worthy. This week, we have a few headliners that should gauge some interest. There are even a few teams that still need to figure out who they are.
Here are the three teams with the most to prove in Week 3.
Clemson Tigers
The Clemson Tigers started this season with a tough loss to LSU, and looked asleep for nearly three quarters against Troy last week in a win.
On Saturday, the Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season and will look to make a major statement against Georgia Tech.
South Florida Bulls
Are the South Florida Bulls legit? The score a monster win in The Swamp last week, and now will look to become the king of Florida with a win over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.
The Hurricanes have looked legit in their first two wins of the season. The Bulls pulling this one off will have their fanbase thinking about the playoffs.
Florida Gators
The Florida Gators did not expect to be at a crossroads this early in their season. However, the time for reflection is over. The Gators face one of their toughest opponents in their gauntlet of a schedule when they take on the LSU Tigers this weekend.
Last week's stunning loss to South Florida will be easily tossed in the rearview if the Gators can pull off the upset in Death Valley. But if we see a blowout, fans are going to be begging for the university to can head coach Billy Napier.
