College Football 2025: 3 teams with the most to prove in Week 3

Here are the three teams with the most to prove in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season.

By Tyler Reed

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier calls a timeout.
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier calls a timeout. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
It's hard to believe that we are already entering Week 3 of the 2025 college football season, but instead of being the old man talking about time flying, I'm here to soak it all in.

Last week, the slate of games could be considered cupcake worthy. This week, we have a few headliners that should gauge some interest. There are even a few teams that still need to figure out who they are.

Here are the three teams with the most to prove in Week 3.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney rubs Howard’s Rock.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney rubs Howard’s Rock. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson Tigers started this season with a tough loss to LSU, and looked asleep for nearly three quarters against Troy last week in a win.

On Saturday, the Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season and will look to make a major statement against Georgia Tech.

South Florida Bulls

South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown.
South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Are the South Florida Bulls legit? The score a monster win in The Swamp last week, and now will look to become the king of Florida with a win over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

The Hurricanes have looked legit in their first two wins of the season. The Bulls pulling this one off will have their fanbase thinking about the playoffs.

Florida Gators

South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown rushes with the ball past Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell.
South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown rushes with the ball past Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Florida Gators did not expect to be at a crossroads this early in their season. However, the time for reflection is over. The Gators face one of their toughest opponents in their gauntlet of a schedule when they take on the LSU Tigers this weekend.

Last week's stunning loss to South Florida will be easily tossed in the rearview if the Gators can pull off the upset in Death Valley. But if we see a blowout, fans are going to be begging for the university to can head coach Billy Napier.

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

