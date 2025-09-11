Pablo Torre drops bombshell about mysterious Clippers payment to Kawhi Leonard
By Matt Reed
The Los Angeles Clippers are in more hot water Thursday after the latest bombshell report from investigative journalist Pablo Torre dropped pertaining to the wild Kawhi Leonard story about how the team managed to lure the NBA star to the Western Conference team back in 2019.
Over recent weeks the NBA world has been left stunned by the alleged stories revealed by Torre after he supposedly uncovered some major insights into how the Clippers were able to sign Leonard over six years ago during an important free agency period. Now, Torre's latest exclusive indicates that Leonard received a "no-show" payment from the Clippers' broke sponsor with a fee of over $1.75 million.
According to Torre and his sources though, the problem with that payment was that the company - Aspiration - was broke and a mysterious investor fed the organization just shy of $2 million nine days before Leonard was ultimately paid that bonus.
That unknown investor turned out to be minority Clippers owner Dennis J. Wong, who ended up allegedly paying that late lump sum to Leonard three years after he first moved to Los Angeles in a deal that shocked NBA fans after he was originally linked with the organization's city rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.
While majority Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has continued to deny any wrongdoing in Leonard's recruitment, Torre's reports certainly suggest a different story.
