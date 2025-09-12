The Big Lead

NFL 2025: 3 teams with the most to prove in Week 2

The three teams with the most to prove during Week 2 of the 2025NFL regular season.

By Tyler Reed

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph walks off the field after the 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph walks off the field after the 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 2 of the NFL season kicked off with the clash of apparent NFC titans. The Green Bay Packers look like a new monster in the conference as they handled the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Unfortunately, there is no Friday YouTube football, where we get to blast a fan from a cannon. Still, the Week 2 slate is looking pretty.

Week 2 will be a chance for some teams to get the bad taste out of their mouths from Week 1. Here are three teams with the most to prove in Week 2.

Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II celebrates after a play during the second half against the Miami Dolphins.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II celebrates after a play during the second half against the Miami Dolphins. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins took an absolute butt kicking in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. A players-only meeting was held after the game, which doesn't bode well for the future of this team.

However, getting a win over the New England Patriots could very well stop the bleeding. But a loss may have the obituaries being typed up on the Dolphins' 2025 season.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

People have been predicting the downfall of the Kansas City Chiefs since their ugly performance in this past season's Super Bowl.

Their loss to open this season against the Los Angeles Chargers has the sharks swarming the water. No team may need a win more than the Chiefs.

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare tackles Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare tackles Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions were another team that ended last season in deflating fashion. So when the team looked completely lost in Week 1, levels of concern reached a new point.

This week, the Lions welcome back former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and his Chicago Bears. Winning this game was always important, but after the team's Week 1 performance, it feels like a must-win.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell pats quarterback Jared Goff on the shoulder before a play against the Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell pats quarterback Jared Goff on the shoulder before a play against the Green Bay Packers / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

