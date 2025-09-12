NFL 2025: 3 teams with the most to prove in Week 2
By Tyler Reed
Week 2 of the NFL season kicked off with the clash of apparent NFC titans. The Green Bay Packers look like a new monster in the conference as they handled the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.
Unfortunately, there is no Friday YouTube football, where we get to blast a fan from a cannon. Still, the Week 2 slate is looking pretty.
Week 2 will be a chance for some teams to get the bad taste out of their mouths from Week 1. Here are three teams with the most to prove in Week 2.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins took an absolute butt kicking in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. A players-only meeting was held after the game, which doesn't bode well for the future of this team.
However, getting a win over the New England Patriots could very well stop the bleeding. But a loss may have the obituaries being typed up on the Dolphins' 2025 season.
Kansas City Chiefs
People have been predicting the downfall of the Kansas City Chiefs since their ugly performance in this past season's Super Bowl.
Their loss to open this season against the Los Angeles Chargers has the sharks swarming the water. No team may need a win more than the Chiefs.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions were another team that ended last season in deflating fashion. So when the team looked completely lost in Week 1, levels of concern reached a new point.
This week, the Lions welcome back former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and his Chicago Bears. Winning this game was always important, but after the team's Week 1 performance, it feels like a must-win.
