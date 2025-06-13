Friday Roundup: Pacers' pivotal performance, messy Knicks, all-timer on ice, and more
By Tyler Reed
Good Friday evening to all of those who get to clock out for the weekend, and to even those who have to battle the grind of the 9-5 for the next two days.
Work sucks, I know, that is why we're here to deliver a piece of fun for you with the Friday Roundup. There is plenty to discuss from this past week, and we've got all right here for you.
Let's get down to business!
A Chance To Run
No one gave the Indiana Pacers much of a chance before the start of their NBA Finals matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, with a win on Friday night, the Pacers will go up 3-1 on the Thunder.
We could hear the screams of 'Yes 'Cers' echo throughout the summer.
Now Hiring
The New York Knicks let go of head coach Tom Thibodeau after Thibodeau helped lead the franchise to relevancy for the first time in decades.
Now, the Knicks are realizing the job market is not what they hoped. The team has been denied the opportunity to speak to many head coaches around the league, and suddenly, New York doesn't feel like the place to be.
Instant Classic
The Edmonton Oilers were staring down a 3-1 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final, that was until the team made one of the greatest comebacks in NHL history.
The Oilers were not ready to go gentle into the night. After getting the game to overtime, Leon Draisaitl went clutch mode one more time to even up the series with the Florida Panthers. We've got an all-time series on our hands.
Spoiler Alert
The Dallas Mavericks are apparently not waiting until the 2025 NBA Draft to announce that Cooper Flagg will be the number one overall pick.
On Friday, the team's official website posted that Flagg will be the pick. Hey, they need to sell those tickets to a fanbase that is heated with them. Makes sense.
Return Of The Clark
The WNBA and Indiana Fever got some massive news when it was announced that Caitlin Clark will be returning from injury on Saturday.
Clark has become the face of the WNBA, and her absence was a massive blow to the league. However, fear not, Supergirl has returned.
Wanted
Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is wanted by the police in Miami on a charge of attempted murder, according to the Washington Post. We like to have fun with the Roundup here, but this is a very serious matter.
Memorable Father's Day
Switching gears to a lighter tone, but you may still need tissues. Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer got emotional when talking about how his father would feel about his new job. A very touching moment as we head into Father's Day weekend.
Where's The Beef?
A big journo pouting fest was leaked when The Athletic shared that Pat McAfee had essentially banned Adam Schefter from his ultra popular ESPN talk show.
McAfee and Schefter must have gotten wind of the story, as Schefter appeared on 'The Pat McAfee Show' this past Thursday, in hopes of burying this conversation altogether. We will keep you up to date with the latest in this groundbreaking report.
First Couple In Sports
Look me in my virtual eyes and tell me the photo above with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and Wayne Gretzky wouldn't go hard as a painting in a man cave.
The power couple of sports soaked in all the hockey action during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, and got to do it with the greatest player of all time. It's a dream life for 'Keift". Yeah, that name is sticking.
Heartfelt Goodbye
The Cleveland Browns have not been known as a franchise that makes great decisions. So, it shouldn't be a surprise that the team allowed veteran running back Nick Chubb to walk.
Chubb joined the Houston Texans, but before leaving Cleveland, the fan favorite running back shared a heartfelt message to the Browns faithful. Have the Browns become a full on villain?
Put A Ring On It
Aaron Rodgers is looking to add another Super Bowl ring to his collection after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, fans could not help but notice the veteran quarterback had a new ring when he signed with the Steelers.
From Rodgers himself, the new Steelers quarterback is hitched and has been for a few months. Alright, that's enough of that.
Psyche Out
I did more than a double take when Justin Turner's celebration went viral during a recent Chicago Cubs game.
The celebration even took the television crew by surprise as Turner was rocking a fake set of a particular private part, and the camera couldn't get away fast enough.
In The History Books
WWE superstar Tiffany Stratton put her name in the history books when it comes to all-time first pitches. But she didn't make it because the pitch was amazing. Actually, it was the opposite.
Stratton joined the likes of Taylor Lewan as a group that would like to have another crack at throwing out a first pitch.
My Little Millennial Heart
Millennials are suckers for nostalgia and Hershey's is banking on that with their latest announcement. The king of chocolate has announced that they will be releasing Pokemon Hershey Kisses that will have 151 different foils, as well as 12 different wrapper designs on their iconic candy bars. I will catch them all.
That's all I got for this edition of the Friday Roundup. There's no other song we could leave you with on this Friday heading into Father's Day than Thin Lizzy's 'The Boys Are Back In Town'.
Dads are unsung heroes who should be thanked every day. If you have the chance, make sure to visit your old man this weekend. Let him know that you are thankful for him not blowing his lid when you announce you forgot your glove as the family is pulling in to watch you strike out three times in a Little League game.
Dad's rock!