Bulls head coach Billy Donovan denied chance to interview for Knicks job
By Matt Reed
Things keep getting more and more challenging for the New York Knicks as their NBA head coaching search drags on, and the team has to cross another big name off of its list after the Chicago Bulls denied them the opportunity to talk to their current coach.
Earlier on Wednesday it was reported that three head coaches, including Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, were denied the chance to interview with the Knicks. However, another name was added to that list when the Chicago Bulls also denied New York from speaking with Billy Donovan.
Although the Knicks might have a highly desirable job after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals this season, it seems as though other teams across the NBA aren't going to be giving the organization an easy path to find a new head coach.
Perhaps New York might be having second thoughts about letting go of veteran head coach Tom Thibodeau, who reached the postseason in four of his five seasons with the Knicks.
