Social media roasts WWE superstar after atrocious first pitch at New York Mets game
By Matt Reed
Throwing out a first pitch at a professional baseball game might sound easy in theory, but once it comes time to actually complete the task many athletes and celebrities have struggled on the MLB mound; just ask WWE superstar Tiffany Stratton.
The WWE women's world champion appeared at Thursday's New York Mets game, and when she threw out her very forgettable first pitch all of social media was quick to jump on her for the difficult moment.
Stratton yelled out her trademarked "It's Tiffy time" before throwing a super high pitch over Mets pitcher Danny Young, who was positioned behind home plate.
That moment created a lot of discussion on social media after bringing up some of the worst first pitches in baseball history, such as 50 Cent's awful throw at a Mets game.
