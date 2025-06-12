Stephen A. Smith claps back at Indiana Pacers star after harsh postgame comments
By Matt Reed
When it comes to the NBA, Stephen A. Smith isn't exactly every player's biggest fan, and that proved to be the case once again after Game 3 of the NBA Finals when Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton called out the ESPN personality and other sports media critics.
RELATED: Rap icon Jay-Z loses seven-figure bet on NBA Finals Game 3
Haliburton and the Pacers took a 2-1 series lead Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, however, the Indiana superstar was still quick to take a shot at the media for their critiques of him throughout the postseason.
Smith took the comments personally, even though Haliburton never mentioned him or any specific reporter by name. And in classic Stephen A. fashion, he went on a long rant on First Take about how bigger stars than Haliburton have called him out before.
"...And players far more accomplished and far more superior have made their efforts trying to call me out," Smith said with a grin. "How has that worked out?"
Smith has notably had many beefs with NBA players, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and just earlier this season it boiled over when James and Smith had an on-court altercation at a Los Angeles Lakers game.
