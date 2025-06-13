Former NFL WR Antonio Brown reportedly faces severe criminal charges stemming from boxing match
By Matt Reed
Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing serious criminal charges after an incident that occurred back in May following a celebrity boxing match.
According to the Washington Post, Brown is wanted by authorities and faces a criminal attempted murder charge for his alleged involvement. The arrest warrant alleges that Brown punched a man before grabbing a security guard's gun and firing multiple rounds, one of which a victim says grazed them in the neck.
At the time of the incident, Brown took to social media to claim that he was "jumped" by a group of people looking to steal jewelry off of him. Brown still maintains that he was acting in self defense.
