Adam Schefter was reportedly 'banned' from 'The Pat McAfee Show'
By Tyler Reed
Pat McAfee has created a massive path in the world of sports media with his extremely popular daily show, 'The Pat McAfee Show'.
The audience craved more outside of the box coverage of their favorite sports, and McAfee has become their Taco Bell.
McAfee has the most popular sports talk show on ESPN, and probably in the entire country, which is why the network rotates its band of sports personalities on the show.
If McAfee is on the topic of football, then there's no better source to have on the show than NFL insider Adam Schefter.
When news breaks in the NFL, it is normally Schefter who is the first to report it. Schefter has made many appearances on McAfee's show; however, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic is reporting that this may no longer be the case.
According to Marchand, Schefter failed to make an appearance on the show after McAfee's reqeust may have caused a rift between the two.
However, that drama would not last, as Schefter returned to the show on Thursday, although it had been quite some time since his last visit.
McAfee has been in the WWE long enough to know that personal relationships can be pushed aside if something is best for business, and having the top NFL insider on your show will always be what's best for business.
