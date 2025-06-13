Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA return Saturday
By Matt Reed
Indiana Fever and WNBA fans alike can rejoice this weekend because the league's biggest superstar is returning to the court after missing several games recently due to injury.
RELATED: WNBA ratings reportedly tanked after Caitlin Clark's injury absence
The Fever announced Friday that Caitlin Clark will be back in Indiana's lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the New York Liberty following the former Iowa star's quad injury that sidelined her
The Fever have gone 2-3 in their five most recent matchups without Clark playing, and the team will surely be thankful to have her back on the court this weekend when they face the best team in the WNBA, the undefeated Liberty.
During her recent absence, Nielsen ratings indicated that the league suffered greatly without Clark on the court, including a 55 percent decline in viewership.
