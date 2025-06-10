Aaron Rodgers reveals his new ring is, in fact, a wedding ring
By Tyler Reed
The Pittsburgh Steelers will once again be leaning on a veteran quarterback to steer the team back to being the most feared team in the AFC North.
The Russell Wilson experiment did not go according to plan in Pittsburgh. However, maybe another Super Bowl winning quarterback can do the trick.
It was the worst kept secret all offseason, but it is finally official: Aaron Rodgers is the new quarterback in Pittsburgh.
Rumors have swirled since the beginning of the offseason on where Rodgers would play this upcoming season. The New York Jets really made it official after telling Rodgers his services were no longer needed for the team. In the end, it was the Steelers who would land Rodgers.
Rodgers stood in front of the Steelers media at the start of the team's minicamp for the first time. Of course, one question that had to be asked was about the ring Rodgers was seen wearing in the photo of him signing his contract with the team.
The new Steelers quarterback admitted that he is indeed married, and has been married for a few months.
Steelers fans are hoping that won't be the only ring Rodgers gets this season. It's only June, but it's never wrong to have your glass runneth over. Will Rodgers be the quarterback to bring the Steelers back to relevancy?
