Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer gets emotional when talking about father
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Cowboys are turning to former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to lead the team back to the top in the NFC East.
Schottenheimer spent the last two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator, and now, he will be tasked with one of the most high-pressure jobs in all of sports.
This job isn't for everyone, but Schottenheimer comes from a legendary coaching tree, as his father, Marty Schottenheimer, was one of the best to roam the sidelines.
During a recent media appearance during Cowboys mincamp, Schottenheimer was overcome with emotion when speaking about his late father, and how he will feel about where Schottenheimer currently is professionally.
The new Cowboys head coach gave fans an incredible raw moment of a son talking about his love for his father.
This is a big weekend for dads, as we celebrate Father's Day, and it was a heartwarming moment to see Schottenheimer become emotional when talking about his dad.
Marty spent 26 years as a coach in the NFL, 21 of those seasons as a head coach. During his career, the late Schottenheimer spent time as head coach for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, and the then San Diego Chargers.
It can get lost in all of the business that surrounds the NFL, but this is just a game. A game that many fathers and sons have long enjoyed together. Schottenheimer's emotions were a beautiful reminder of that.
