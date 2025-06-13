Dallas Mavericks leaked 2025 NBA Draft number one pick on team website
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NBA Draft is right around the corner, and while many expect Duke superstar Cooper Flagg to go first overall NBA fans got a clearer view of the picture at the top of the draft after the Dallas Mavericks leaked out their selection on the team's website.
NBA insider reveals which team Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for in 2025
The Mavericks surprisingly put out a graphic of their first pick in this year's draft, Flagg, on the team website Friday with a message welcoming the former Duke freshman to Dallas.
While it's definitely no surprise that Flagg would be taken first in the draft considering his incredible debut season in college basketball, teams typically hold these types of important decisions close to the vest.
However, various reports have said in recent weeks that Dallas wouldn't even entertain trading the first pick after surprisingly winning the NBA Draft Lottery with less than two percent odds.
