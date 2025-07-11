Friday Roundup: NBA spending spree, Flagg debut, CFB 26, and more
By Tyler Reed
What once felt like the longest week in the history of your life has now landed on that ever so beautiful day known as Friday.
Yes, it is Friday, and the time has come for another Friday Roundup that is bound to blow your socks off.
RELATED: EA Sports CFB 26: Ranking of Top 25 Players
We've got plenty to discuss. So, strap in to your seat, and avoid any type of work for the next 30 minutes by soaking in every word we have to say. In my best Mike Goldberg voice, "Here. We. Go"
Spend That Cash
The term small market isn't in the dictionary when it comes to the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder tied up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams on new deals that nearly equal a billion dollars, and the Phoenix Suns inked Devin Booker to a new deal worth $145 million.
It appears I'm in the wrong line of work. However, this 69 inch frame with no athletic ability wasn't going to go far.
Rocky Start
Cooper Flagg made his NBA Summer League debut, and the crowd goes mild. The Dallas Mavericks picked up the win; however, Flagg scored 10 points on 5 of 21 shooting. Not everything can be roses.
The biggest story from the game might have been Bronny James' attempt to bring home the dub for the Los Angeles Lakers on the final shot. It did not go according to plan.
Cancel All Plans
On Friday, the second edition of the reincarnated college football video game series was officially released. Most wanted to wait to get in on the action instead of paying $100 for a deluxe edition that should allow you to make NIL if it's going to cost that much.
To those who celebrate this now holiday, please game responsibly. That means if you start out at a five-star program, you are a loser.
The Sweet Life
The greatest quarterback of all time seems to be continuing to win off the field since his retirement. Rumors are swirling that Tom Brady and "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara are an item.
This is just a disgusting display of greatness that Brady is playing off. Proving once and for all that he may very well be the G.O.A.T.
Superficial Injury
4th of July fireworks celebrations got another NFL star this year. According to his agent, Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris suffered a superficial eye injury that will not cost him any time off the field.
A superficial injury has to be such an odd injury to sustain. I'm never telling anyone that my injury is superficial. It's giving Mean Girls vibes.
No Country For Old Billionaires
Billionaire Bill Ackman, you'll have to look up what he is known for because I don't care, made his pro tennis debut this past week.
At 59 years old, Ackman made his tennis start, leading to tennis legend Andy Roddick to dunk all over the moment, calingl it a disaster.
Can't a guy with more money than he knows what to do with play a little ball with the fellas? You almost feel bad for the billionaire. Not!
No More Goodell?
Pablo Torre has shifted gears for a moment to discuss the shadiness of the NFL owners' alleged collusion over paying players big-time contracts.
Torre has been running with the Bill Beilchick and Jordon Hudson story since its inception. Now, he is all in on saying the NFL union should be calling for commissioner Roger Goodell's job over these collusion accusations.
This is a serious matter, but it will more than likely be swept under the rug by those who are signing the checks. Isn't that strange?
Don't Do It
The NCAA has still yet to decide on whether or not they would like to ruin the men's and women's college basketball tournaments by expanding them.
Expanding the tournaments is an absolute joke. But once again, this is all about the bottom line, and if history has taught us anything, it's that money outweighs everything.
Tyler Booker Does What Tyler Booker Wants
Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive lineman Tyler Booker delivered one of the greatest quotes of the offseason when asked about the viral clip of him shoving a kid at his football camp.
“No one was beating Tyler Booker at The Tyler Booker Football Camp." That's the kind of comment you're looking for out of a rookie. If you ain't first, you're last.
Scammed
It doesn't just happen to your grandma. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner has reportedly been scammed out of $240K after someone called him impersonating a Chase Bank representative.
I like to have fun in this newsletter, but nothing about this is fun. Anyone can be scammed, and it makes the victim feel embarrassed. But the reality is, it is the scammer who is a dumpster fire of a human.
The House That Ruth Didn't Build
In the perfect public world of Livvy Dunne, everything seems to always go smoothly for the former LSU gymnast.
However, her goal of getting an apartment that was formerly the home of New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth has been crushed.
Dunne shared a video talking about being rejected for the apartment, in which she wondered if maybe she wasn't allowed to purchase the place due to the owners being Alabama fans. That would definitely throw gasoline on the fire, which is something I always enjoy when it doesn't involve me.
Snack Heaven
McDonald's decided to hit everyone in the feels with the return of the Snack Wrap this week. Great, just what I needed. Two Snack Wraps to go along with my two McDoubles and blueberry pie. Big back season isn't going anywhere.
Look Up
As if I needed to tell you, but you're getting the reminder anyway, the movie to watch this weekend is "Superman".
The newest movie involving the Man of Steel is the first theatrical step that DC Comics has taken for their new universe that will be headed by James Gunn.
There have been some absolute moronic conversations about this film being political this week, and I just want to say: go watch a comic book film and unplug from this rotten world for three hours. You'll be better for it.
What are we listening to this weekend? Well, if you're in the mood, we've got some new Justin Bieber to tickle your eardrums.
Will it hit like the Bieber of old? Who knows. But what we do know is that if you don't want to listen to Bieber this weekend, then crank up the Thin Lizzy and see if you can get the boys back in town for an epic weekend.
That's it for the Roundup on this glorious Friday. May all your weekend plans get canceled, and all you have to do is lie on the couch and watch a Harry Potter marathon.
Wait, those are my dreams. Here's to hoping you have the weekend of your dreams.
See you back here bright and early on Monday morning for the Weekend Roundup.