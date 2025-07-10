NCAA still uncertain on expansion of men's, women's basketball tournaments
By Tyler Reed
There are certain times on the sports calendar that can bring everyone together. March Madness is one of those times.
The college basketball tournament is one of the most talked about sporting events every year, and it is always an electric watch if your team makes the big dance.
However, the time of worrying about if your team will make the tournament could soon be over. The NCAA has been mulling over the idea of expanding the men's and women's tournaments, in what would be the ultimate Selection Sunday killer.
On Thursday, fans got some insight on the future of the tournaments as ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel shared what his sources are saying about tournament expansion.
Thamel shared with X followers that a source has told him that the NCAA is still undecided on the expansion of their tournaments.
As a die-hard college basketball fan, I need to say something. Expanding the tournament is the worst idea the NCAA has had since it expanded it the last time.
The last four teams that make the tournament now are barely good enough to be a part of the best time of the college basketball year. Now, you want to add more mid teams to that conversation? Please, someone get the NCAA on the line and let me talk to them.
Leave the tournaments alone!
