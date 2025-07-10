The Big Lead

NFL legend Tom Brady spotted in viral yacht photo alongside 'Modern Family' actress

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was seen on a yacht in Ibiza with a gorgeous 'Modern Family' star.

NFL fans that haven't supported the New England Patriots or Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one more reason to despise legendary quarterback Tom Brady after he made rounds Wednesday on social media with his new celebrity flame.

For years, Brady has tormented many NFL fanbases for his success on the field, including his seven Super Bowl titles, but now the internet is jealous of his latest romantic conquest from the world of television and film.

Brady was recently spotted in Ibiza, Spain alongside 'Modern Family' actress Sofia Vergara in what Page Six has described as a "summer romance." While it's not confirmed that the two are actually dating, both celebrities have separated from their long-term partners, including Brady's ex Gisele Bundchen.

It's clear that Brady is thoroughly enjoying his summer away from NFL duties with Fox, and there could potentially be a new power couple if the former signal caller and Hollywood actress start making public appearances together.

