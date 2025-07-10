Devin Booker makes NBA history with new $145 million Phoenix Suns contract
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have a lot of things to figure out following the trade that saw Kevin Durant leave the franchise. Many questioned whether Book would stay in the aftermath of the failed superteam, but it seems that they were worried for no reason.
Booker was drafted by the Suns in 2015 and has been with the franchise ever since, through all the highs and lows. He has seen multiple seasons end with the draft lottery, and he has been within two games of an NBA championship. And his new extension reflects what he means to the team.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Booker has agreed to a two-year, $145 million max extension. This new deal will see him under contract until 2030, effectively securing his services for the remainder of the decade.
In the last two years of the contract, which are covered by this extension, DBook will make $72.5 million per year. That is the richest contract in NBA history in terms of how much a player will earn in a single year. It beats out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's latest monster contract, only eight days later.
Booker is entering his 11th NBA season. He is already the Phoenix Suns' leading all-time scorer with 16,452 points. He has been named to the All-Star team four times and made two All-NBA teams as well.
For the Suns, this extension is a no-brainer; it'll allow them to give building around Booker another go, while also being able to trade him for some big expiring contracts should the situation not work out. For Booker, it secures his money in the long run. It's a win-win.
