Pablo Torre suggests NFL Players Union should remove commissioner Roger Goodell

By Matt Reed
The NFL could find itself at a crossroads with its relationship between the league's Players Union and the owners after a diabolical report dropped recently with details over collusion involving player contracts.
Following the fully-guaranteed Deshaun Watson contract with the Cleveland Browns, Pablo Torre of 'Pablo Torre Finds Out' published a story on how the NFL PA decided not to pursue sanctions against the league's owners after colluding to prevent more stars from receiving guaranteed deals.
Additionally, Torre's reporting uncovered that players weren't even told about the collusion allegations during the process, which sparked outrage inside the players union.
This situation became a bigger story when it was revealed that NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. likely opted not to go after the owners and make a public statement about the situation because the investment firm he works with is openly attempting to purchase an NFL team in the future.
“I think inevitably, there will be a change in leadership at the NFLPA,” Torre said. “I think that the smoke is too obvious.”
Torre brought up the fact that Howell Jr. and the players union not only have a duty to protect the NFL players, but with a collective bargaining agreement in the future this type of collusion could certainly present massive leverage towards the NFL PA.
