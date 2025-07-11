Bronny James sounds off on guarding Cooper Flagg in NBA Summer League debut
By Josh Sanchez
Dallas Mavericks No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg made his highly-anticipated NBA Summer League debut against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers, and the game lived up to the hype.
Flag finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 31 minutes as the Mavs squeaked out an 87-85 victory.
Bronny, meanwhile, recorded 8 points, two rebounds, and two assists.
MORE: Ticket prices soar for NBA Summer League showdown with Cooper Flagg, Bronny James
In the second quarter, Bronny showed off his growing defensive prowess by putting the clamps on Flagg, but was ultimately whistled for a foul. The moment went viral on social media.
Following the game, Bronny shared some praise for Flagg's talents on the court while opening up on what it's like to guard the 6-foot-9 big man.
MORE: NBA fans suspect Megan Thee Stallion started dating Dallas Mavericks star
“I'm trying to set myself as a defensive guy. I'm not going to be a scoring guy,” Bronny told reporters. “Right now, like I said, I'm just trying to hold my ground. He’s got like half a foot on me.”
Bronny's defensive mindset could prove to be an asset for the Lakers as he continues to develop, while Flagg will continue to fine tune his skillset and hopefully become the star that the Mavericks believe he will be.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Devin Booker makes NBA history with new $145 million Phoenix Suns contract
MLB: Lee Elia dies; his famous rant will live on forever
NFL: Najee Harris suffers 'superficial' eye injury in 4th of July fireworks mishap
WNBA: Angel Reese dismisses ridiculous Robert Griffin III claims about hating WNBA star
SPORTS MEDIA: A billionaire entered a pro tennis match; Andy Roddick was not amused