NFL star linebacker allegedly had $240,000 stolen by 'bank' scammers
By Matt Reed
NFL stars certainly garner a lot of fame and attention for their play on the field, but in the case of a Minnesota Vikings star there can also be a lot of danger being a professional athlete because people will try to take advantage of them.
Vikings second-year linebacker Dallas Turner reportedly has been involved in a scam that lost him $240,000 when he allegedly wired that money to scammers posing as workers at his bank.
While local police in Minneapolis are working to recover all of Turner's money, it's been reported that they've only been able to retrieve roughly $2,500 so far.
Turner was a first round pick for the Vikings in 2024 after signing a rookie contract worth over $15 million.
