Jalen Williams receives huge maximum contract from Oklahoma City Thunder
By Matt Reed
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a spending spree after winning their first NBA championship since the franchise moved to the city after their years as the Seattle SuperSonics, and now they've committed to paying three players over $750 million in the future.
Just days after the Thunder revealed huge contract extensions for NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams has also agreed to a five-year, $287 million deal to keep their young trio intact, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Gilgeous-Alexander received the highest of the three Oklahoma City players with a $285 million contract extension after winning just about every award possible during the 2024-25 season.
Meanwhile, Holmgren's renewed deal with the Thunder guaranteed him $250 million over the next five seasons, which will allow the Western Conference team to keep their young core together for at least the next half decade.
