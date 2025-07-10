Cowboys rookie gives hilarious quote to viral clip of him pushing kid at camp
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to build one of the top offensive lines in the league, in hopes that Dak Prescott can make things happen in the pocket.
Last season, the franchise made Prescott the highest-paid player in the league, so naturally, it would make sense to build a great wall around him.
The Cowboys selected former Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker with their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The hope is that Booker will quickly fill the shoes of newly retired Zack Martin, who had a hall of fame career in Dallas.
The jury is still out on whether or not Booker will be the long-term answer for the right guard opening. However, the rookie is already delivering some all-time comments in his first offseason.
Booker went viral over a clip that shows the Cowboys' rookie shoving a camper during a competition. Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas News asked Booker about the moment, and the answer Booker gave is unforgettable.
“No one was beating Tyler Booker at The Tyler Booker Football Camp,” said Booker when jokingly talking about the moment.
Five seconds on the internet, and you will see someone saying the kids today are not tough. Well, if they go to Booker's camp, they will be. This was all in good fun, and it's great to see no one taking offense to it.
