Najee Harris suffers 'superficial' eye injury in 4th of July fireworks mishap
By Tyler Reed
It's not getting the headlines that other teams have received this offseason, but the Los Angeles Chargers have made some pretty solid moves to prepare for the 2025 season.
The biggest move the team made had to be the free agent signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
Harris has been a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his first four seasons in the league, and the Chargers are hoping that streak stays after his move to Los Angeles.
However, on Thursday, Harris' agent Doug Hendrickson shared some news that probably has all 11 Chargers fans worried about their new running back.
Harris' agent revealed that Harris suffered a "superficial" eye injury after a fireworks mishap on the 4th of July, which also injured several other attendees. The Chargers running back is not expected to miss any time from the injury.
Can we focus on calling something a superficial injury? That sounds like the most agent thing to say during a time like this.
People frantically asking about Harris' injury, but the doctor says, "No worries, this injury is as superficial as they come." Doesn't sound like a fun injury to hang out with.
Instead of saying minor injury, we in sports media are dealing with a superficial one. Thankfully, Harris did not suffer any type of serious injury. Another reminder that fireworks are not a game.
