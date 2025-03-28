Friday Roundup: LBJ vs. SAS, sweet madness, MLB blunder, no fun league, and more
By Tyler Reed
This week was one for the history books. We got LeBron James' reaction to all the hot garbage Stephen A. Smith spews, the best game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and the MLB and NFL continuing to take a step back.
Let us break it all down for you in the best, most sarcastic way we know how. Here is your Friday Roundup.
A Fight For The Ages
Holy Krabby Patties, Batman! The viral video of LeBron James confronting Stephen A. Smith over Smith's words about James' son, Bronny, has now blossomed into a completely different story.
Smith isn't letting the video go, and why would he? The ESPN host mentioned that if James had touched him during their confrontation, then the media personality was ready to throw hands with a professional athlete.
James even had to speak his mind on the matter during an interview with Pat McAfee. The Los Angeles Lakers star also had some fun with Smith with a perfect Instagram post.
To his credit, Smith wanted to make sure that nobody missed that he knew what the outcome of that altercation would have been. However, it seems sports media is in a great place when it comes to the relationship between those covering the sport and the athletes.
It's great success! (Borat voice)
Game Of The Tournament
By the end of this weekend, college basketball fans will know the four teams competing in the Final Four next weekend.
On Thursday, Arkansas and Texas Tech delivered the best game of the tournament, as the Red Raiders made an epic 16-point comeback to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight.
Get It Together
This past Thursday was one of the greatest days on the MLB calendar. Opening Day is a celebration where every fan base has hope.
However, some of that hope was dashed when MLB.tv went down. Yes, trying to watch your favorite baseball team has become even harder in 2025. Good on the MLB for continuing the schtick of not wanting people to watch their product.
Don 't Touch The Nose
Speaking of leagues that don't know fun, the NFL is back on its crusade of shutting down anything that may seem fun.
The league is making the nose wipe celebration a 15-yard penalty, deeming the celebration a "violent gesture."
The league has come a long way from shutting down fun. We need someone to recreate the Joe Horn flip phone celebration.
Russ In The Big Apple
The New York Giants have found their next quarterback. Russell Wilson will be under center for the G-Men in 2025, and fans are, well, ready for the ride.
The Giants don't have the long-term quarterback decision figured out, but hey, a terrible 2025 could land them Arch Manning. Here's to wishful thinking, Giants fans.
Goodbye Los Angeles
It appears that ESPN is packing up its Los Angeles home and heading back east to where it all began.
The "Worldwide Leader" is giving employees working at the Los Angeles location the decision to move to Bristol, Connecticut, to continue working for the company.
Goodbye sunny skies, and hello ice-cold commute for seven months a year. That's a hell of a trade.
Gosh Dang Tots
The "Tot King", Richie Saunders, and his BYU Cougars came up short in their quest for an Elite Eight appearance. The Alabama Crimson Tide were just too much to handle.
However, the most memorable part of the game might be that Napoleon Dynamite himself, Jon Heder, was in attendance for the game, sharing all the tater tot glory.
Saunders, whose grandfather is the creator of the tater tot, received a lucrative NIL deal with Ore-Ida (the company his grandfather founded), and now we have Napoleon Dynamite throwing tater tots around at a basketball game. This is why NIL is a beautiful thing.
Giddey Bulls
It may get lost in all the madness of March, but the Chicago Bulls pulled off an epic buzzer-beating win over the Los Angeles Lakers this past Thursday.
Down by one with three seconds remaining, Josh Giddey cashed in a half-court buzzer-beater to send the United Center into a frenzy.
Off topic, but the Bulls' black uniforms are low-key, some of the best uniforms in the NBA, and I'm not afraid to say it.
Yes, the Lakers ended up being on the wrong side of a game-winner against the Bulls. However, just a day earlier, the Lakers were celebrating a game-winner of their own, as LeBron James sent Indiana Pacers fans home distraught with his game-winning put-back.
Chat, is the NBA back?
It's Been 84 Years
We are still on Aaron Rodgers watch, and with Wilson signing with the Giants, the former New York Jets quarterback is running out of options.
Rodgers has become quite the interview in recent years; however, nobody will ever be able to deny his talent on the field. Maybe it is time for the quarterback to rest his career high on that mountain (retire).
Absolutely Not
Thank God 'The Woman In The Yard' has been released in theaters today. I'm absolutely distraught from seeing commercials for this film after the sun goes down.
Can President Trump make an executive order where no scary movie trailers can be shown after dark? A guy has to get some sleep.
A Good Day For A Treat
The Food Network's Instagram account is right. Today is a good day to watch donuts being made. So, stop at your local donut shop today and support local business by grabbing a baker's dozen of those hot circular treats, and have yourself a Friday.
That's it for the Friday Roundup. To roll you into your weekend, we are going to leave you with the glorious vocals of Steven Tyler and Aerosmith.
For those of you who still have a team attempting to make a Final Four run in the NCAA Tournament, this song is for you.
Also, could I get everyone to root against Tennessee in their game with Kentucky? It would mean a lot to this Wildcat.