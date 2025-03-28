NFL star makes bold prediction about Aaron Rodgers' future
By Josh Sanchez
The Aaron Rodgers saga continues to play out as questions about his future in the NFL remain following his release from the New York Jets.
One of the most commonly discussed landing spots for the veteran signal-caller is in the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the waiting game is getting old and patience could be wearing thin from teams around the league.
So what will Rodgers actually do? Why is he dragging out the process?
Current Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, shared his thoughts on Rodgers' future during a discussion on his podcast, The Rush.
Crosby believes this is the end of the road for the four-time NFL MVP.
"I think he retires," Crosby predicted. "The fact that I think that he's not with Davante (Adams), he's not very familiar with Pittsburgh. I don't know, I feel like he retires.
"He's about 42 now. I would like that, and it makes sense... I can't see him in a Pittsburgh uniform."
Crosby's comments fall in line with those of ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, who questioned whether Rodgers actually wants to continue playing.
“They (Steelers and Rodgers) both need each other right now, frankly," Schefter said. "And that’s if Aaron wants to play — which I’m not convinced that he does. I’m hearing he might not want to play.”
If Rodgers decides to retire, good for him. It's always important to know when time has passed you by and to move on. It would be unfortunate for the Steelers, who lost Russell Wilson and Justin Fields during free agency and have been stuck in quarterback limbo while waiting for Rodgers to make a decision.
But at least they signed Mason Rudolph and has the NFL Draft? Rodgers playing the waiting game is selfish and he's holding the an NFL franchise hostage, but that's just par for the course for the signal-caller who will be going out as a headline-generating machine if he decides to hang up the cleats.
