Russell Wilson signs with Giants, Stefon Diggs heads to Patriots in major NFL shakeup
The New York Giants have made headlines by signing quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed. The 10-time Pro Bowler now joins his fourth team in five seasons, marking a surprising move by a Giants organization previously linked to Matthew Stafford. While some fans may see Wilson as a steadying veteran presence, others view this as a “Plan D” for a team seeking Super Bowl contention.
Wilson's recent performances have been inconsistent, with struggles in Denver and a late-season dip in Pittsburgh raising questions. Critics argue the Giants should have focused on a younger prospect, especially with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft. Still, Wilson represents an upgrade over Daniel Jones, even if the bar isn't particularly high.
Meanwhile, the New England Patriots made noise of their own, signing veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract, including $26 million guaranteed. With rookie quarterback Drake Maye stepping in, Diggs provides a much-needed WR1 option to help stabilize the offense. Although Diggs may be past his prime, his experience and skillset could accelerate Maye’s development.
Both moves sparked intense reactions across the league and have major implications for the 2025 NFL Draft. With multiple quarterback-needy teams addressing the position, questions now swirl around the draft status of top prospects like Shedeur Sanders. NFL free agency is in full swing—and it’s only getting started.
Related: Watch More TBL Here