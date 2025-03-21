Stephen A. Smith blatantly lies about Bronny James and his potential
By Matt Reed
Stephen A. Smith might want to avoid talking about LeBron James and his family for a little while because it seems like every time the ESPN analyst opens his mouth he finds himself in deeper waters, especially in light of their recent altercation.
Just weeks ago, Smith and James had an on-court encounter at a Los Angeles Lakers game following comments that the former made on television about Bronny James and how he doesn't belong in the NBA. Smith also called on LeBron as a father and questioned how he could put his son in such a precarious situation.
Now, Smith has completely changed his tune on national television by stating that he's "always believed" in Bronny and that he has what it takes to succeed in the NBA for years to come.
James has obviously made a career out of his outlandish takes, however, when it comes down to Bronny it's been pretty clear that he's never been supportive of the rookie during his first season and now the sudden change in perspective seems like it can be attributed to his encounter with LeBron.
Meanwhile, as the Lakers continue to make their playoff push, Bronny is actually coming off of his best games a professional after scoring 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks and he's been brilliant in the G-League by averaging over 20 points per game.
