ESPN announces big change for 'SportsCenter' from Los Angeles
By Joe Lago
ESPN's year of major changes continued Wednesday when it announced the relocation of its Los Angeles "SportsCenter" to the company's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
In addition to the production of the West Coast version of the late-night highlights show, in-studio soccer production in L.A. will also move to Bristol. Thirty-five of 229 production employees will be impacted, according to The Athletic and Sports Business Journal.
The Athletic reported that L.A. employees affected by the changes will have the option to continue their employment in Connecticut.
In a statement, ESPN announced the decision was made "based on our current business needs."
“The Los Angeles Production Center will continue to host ESPN’s NBA studio productions and provide office space to additional L.A.-based employees," the network said.
Already this year, ESPN announced that "Around the Horn" will conclude its 23-year run on May 23. It also will cease its MLB broadcasts after the 2025 season.
The West Coast version of "SportsCenter" premiered on April 6, 2009 with original L.A. co-anchors Neal Everett and Stan Verrett. The expansion of production efforts to Southern California was intended to capitalize on Hollywood's star power, and the crossover of entertainment and sports has been featured over the years on the L.A. "SportsCenter" set, which is across the street from Crypto.com Arena.
The L.A. expansion also prevented some extreme late-night shifts for the "SportsCenter" crew. Working well past midnight will be a way of life again with the show's production returning to the East Coast.
