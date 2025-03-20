Stephen A. Smith reveals sole reason for LeBron James feud
Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James recently got into it courtside at an NBA game, sparking weeks of conversation. LeBron James seemed to have taken issue to Smith's comments about his parenting, and Smith in turn went on a media tour calling LeBron's decision to confront him weak, among other things.
LeBron James' reaction to Bronny James' plays is getting scrutinized in the aftermath of all this, but the King himself seems to have moved on. However, Stephen A. Smith still has more to say on the subject, as he recently blamed the mutual dislike on something other than Bronny James.
"You see I don't run and hide," Stephen A. Smith said on his show. "If I'm wrong, I'll say I'm wrong. If I'm right, I'm right. I was never sh***ing on Bronny James. I wouldn't do that to the James family. I was talking about one person and one person only. We may never speak in life again, I'm fine with it.
"I get paid to talk about folks, not to them... We ain't gotta communicate. We damn sure don't have to say hello to each other... We don't get along. And there's a multitude of reasons why but we know what the biggest reason is. I ain't Shannon Sharpe. It ain't GOAT status this way. My GOAT is Michael Jordan... I'm a student of the game. I know a GOAT when I see one."
This is quite a shot from Stephen A. Smith, but it does seem more than a little misguided. LeBron James has been in GOAT conversations for years now and he has never lashed out at anyone for picking Michael Jordan over him. As far as LeBron is concerned, the best thing that could happen in this situation is for it to blow over completely.
