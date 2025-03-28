Gilbert Arenas' stunned reaction to Josh Giddey's buzzer beater goes viral
The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans were left in shock on Thursday night by the Chicago Bulls, who made a miraculous comeback off the back of a Josh Giddey half-court buzzer beater. The Bulls scored 9 points in a little over 12 seconds to hand the Lakers their 4th loss in 5 games.
It was an exhilarating sequence of NBA basketball, and the reactions on social media were equally massive. Nobody comes close to Gilbert Arenas, who was live on stream doing a watch-along for Gil's Arena. His immediate reaction took the cake and immediately went viral.
Gilbert Arenas was busy celebrating Austin Reaves' clutch layup that put the Lakers up 1 point with about 3 seconds left on the clock. That's when Josh Giddey inbounded, got the ball back, and nailed the half-court heave. Arenas was stunned into silence for a second, before simply ending the live stream, which fans found to be quite hilarious.
"Man what Glo say “got outta dere, outta dere” Gil really the sorest loser of all time guards," one fan wrote.
One fan simply said, "He gon cry in the car," while another added, "Lmfao this clip is a masterpiece."
His reaction was quite relatable for Lakers fans, as this fan pointed by saying, "ON MY MOMMA this was everybody reaction."
And Arenas caught a shot from one comment too, "Just like Gil, celebrate the scoring, forget about playing Defense!"
It's safe to say that Lakers fans will take a while to recover from the sting of this loss. The team is now closer to the 7th seed than they are to the 2nd seed, which means they will have to lock in during this final stretch if they wish to get good positioning for the playoffs. As for Gilbert Arenas, he looks like he needs a couple of days to get over that Josh Giddey shot.
