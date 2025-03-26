NFL to penalize 'wipe your nose' celebration for being 'violent gesture'
By Josh Sanchez
The No Fun League has struck again. With the new league year under way, the NFL sent out a new list of rules to teams that highlights some of the main changes.
One change that stood out and created some waves on social media was that the "wipe your nose" celebration will now result in a 15-yard penalty. Many players use the celebration after a big play, notably Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, but now it will result in a in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The celebration has been classified as a "violent gesture." along with the "throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun."
Now, while the gesture may seem harmless and it could be confusing to many of why the gesture is now a penalty, "wipe your nose" is a gang term used to signal violence against your "opps."
Atlanta rapper Young Thug brought a lot of attention to the gesture which was often followed up with "Slatt" or "Slime," terms of endearment in hip hop culture.
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon pulled out the celebration in a viral clip during the NFL's Nickelodeon game where he put on the slime cap and shouted out "slime" after wiping his nose.
Most people won't notice the change in the rule, but it's only a matter of time until allergies come back to haunt an offense that is driving down the field.
