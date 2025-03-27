MLB.tv inaccessible on Opening Day because of technical issue
Opening Day of the new MLB season was Thursday. For many fans hoping to catch the action via the league's MLB.tv streaming service, the start of a new season would have to wait.
A technical issue rendered live game streaming inaccessible for many MLB.tv users on Thursday.
While the league worked to restore service as quickly as possible behind the scenes, MLB.tv seemed unready for the first day of regular season baseball. Most teams were in action Thursday for the first time since last September, and the streaming service lagged in turn.
Social media responded with its predictable uproar.
Less than two hours after the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers kicked off the day with a historic Austin Wells home run and Joe Buck on the call for ESPN, many MLB.tv users reported the service had been restored.
