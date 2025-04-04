Friday Roundup: Final Four, transfer portal madness, Tiger's cruel joke, and more
By Tyler Reed
Sports fans are on the cusp of a major sports weekend. The Men's Final Four tips off on Saturday, while the women take the stage on Friday night.
It's been quite a week. The transfer portal is off the rails in college basketball, Tiger Woods tried his hand at an April Fools Day joke, and ESPN uses AI-assistance for all the right reasons.
Everything you need to know from this past week will be jam-packed in this lovely little newsletter. Here is the Friday Roundup.
One Shining Moment
On Saturday, the Men's Final Four will take place, with the winners of the semi-final matchups meeting in the national championship on Monday.
The Women's Final Four takes place Friday night, with the league crowning its champion on Sunday night.
The college basketball season has come and gone. Soak up this final weekend before every team puts all their focus on the transfer portal.
It's Portal Time
The madness of the transfer portal began before the college basketball season could even come to an end.
NIL deals are reaching staggering numbers, and one player even hopped in the portal when his team was still in the big dance. It's just a matter of time before contracts come into play.
Swing And A Miss
April Fool's Day is the worst holiday on the calendar. It is a day when people try to tell lame jokes and it appears Tiger Woods wanted in on the action.
The golf legend teased a quick return from his Achilles injury before swerving everyone by saying it was an April Fool's joke. A for effort, I guess.
Tragic Passing
This past Wednesday, legendary actor Val Kilmer tragically passed away at the age of 65 after a battle with pneumonia.
Kilmer's passing sent shockwaves through the social community, as fans reminisced on his amazing career on the big screen.
No Guns Allowed
The NBA is keeping a close eye on the celebrations of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Apparently, the league has seen enough of the so-called "gun" celebrations.
The league might be able to take away Morant's imaginary guns, but they can't take away his talent. Morant hit a beautiful game winner over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. The only thing missing was those finger pistols.
Tonight Is The Night?
There is one team remaining in the MLB that doesn't have a single win on the season. The Atlanta Braves come into their weekend series against the Miami Marlins with a 0-7 record.
Is tonight the night that Braves fans will finally get to celebrate a victory in 2025? Part of me wants to see how long this streak can go.
Fitting In
Bill Belichick will not be going alone during his adventure as head coach of the North Carolina football program.
Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been with the legendary coach every step of the way. Hudson celebrated her 24th birthday with a customized Tar Heels basketball jersey. It seems that young love is still in the air between these lovebirds.
College Football 26 Is Coming
EA Sports brought back their popular college football video game franchise last summer, and it appears they are gearing up for this year's edition.
Legendary broadcaster Chris Fowler recently shared a video about the work he has been doing for the game, including 150 new touchdown reactions. I'm ready to lead Marshall to another championship.
From Olympics To OnlyFans
OnlyFans has become an even more viable option for a career after everyone saw their 401K's tank recently. For Paris Olympian Robbie Manson is retiring from rowing to focus on his OnlyFans career.
Is there a market for someone who looks like a wolf and has the physique of someone who eats a banana split every day? Asking for a broke sports writer.
Rivalries Never Die
Hatred between rivals never really goes away. For one Philadelphia Eagles fan, his hate for the Dallas Cowboys has led him to believe that the lack of leadership from his local political leaders is because one supports Jerry's team.
Yes, the Upper Darby Township citizen cannot believe the citizens of his town have elected a Cowboys fan to lead them. This is a great example of how you should treat your rivals.
Who's Cutting Onions
ESPN celebrated World Autism Awareness Day by having us all in tears when Dan Orlovsky's son Madden sang 'You've Got A Friend In Me'.
Madden's performance had everyone in tears, and it turns out the sprinkler system in my eyes has restarted by writing about this. More of this in our sports media, please.
Why Not Us?
In what world is South Africa getting Fried Oreos before we get them here in America? KFC is dropping the bag by not having these bad boys in the country that craves being overweight.
Somebody get Colonel Sanders on line one for me. It is time we have a discussion about bringing these to the motherland.
Not Official Without The Patch
The patches have been put on the jerseys, and the Final Four is mere hours from beginning. Will Cooper Flagg be the next super freshman to lead his team all the way? Or will an SEC team reign supreme in their year of dominance?
Oh yeah, don't count out those Houston Cougars (the team I picked for my bracket.) Let's be real, it's anybody but the Blue Devils, right?
Anticipated Finale
This Sunday is the season three finale of 'The White Lotus.' The show has been one of the more talked-about series that is currently airing.
Season three has been a slow build, but if you have watched the seasons of the past, then you're expecting an explosion this Sunday. The popularity of the show is a great reminder that releasing full seasons in one day is no longer the move. One episode a week is the right formula.
That's all we have for you in this edition of the Friday Roundup. The song of Friday will be in honor of Val Kilmer.
Seal's 'Kiss From A Rose' elevated Kilmer's lone appearance as Batman in 'Batman Forever.' Dorks will tell you this movie isn't as good as other installments of the Batman saga.
However, let me tell you something, this movie would have won all the Oscars if they would had allowed a small kid living in a trailer from eastern Kentucky the chance to make those decisions.
Enjoy your Friday, and if you get time between all the Final Four madness this weekend, may I recommend a Kilmer movie marathon?