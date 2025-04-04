The Big Lead

Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson gets custom UNC basketball jersey for 24th birthday

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of legendary NFL coach and new UNC football coach Bill Belichick, was gifted a custom UNC basketball jersey for her 24th birthday.

By Josh Sanchez

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
UNC football coach and New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson get to celebrate a big moment this weekend.

Hudson is celebrating her 24th birthday and received a special gift for the celebration. Hudson officially turned 24 on Thursday, but knowing your average 24-year-old, that party is going to last through the weekend. Hopefully the 72-year-old Belichick can keep up.

The former college cheerleader took to social media to show off a couple of her gifts, which included a custom UNC basketball jersey with her new age "24," and name "Jordon," along with a bouquette of roses.

It's not the most famous UNC Jordon jersey you will ever see, but it gets the job done.

Jordon Hudson UNC basketball jersey
Jordon Hudson / Instagram

She also showed off a luxury beaded clutch from inside her vehicle.

Something tells us Coach Belichick may have even more surprises in the works.

Bill Belichick girlfriend Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson / Instagram

That's not a bad haul to end the week.

Belichick and Hudson were first linked in the Summer of 2024 when she was 23 years old, thanks to a viral Ring cam video that showed a shirtless Belichick sneaking out of her home.

Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State, doesn't seem to mind the age difference, however, and the couple is going strong.

Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

