Tiger Woods drops a cruel April Fools’ joke ahead of The Masters
By Matt Reed
It's been a busy couple of weeks for Tiger Woods, some of it positive and some of it not so great, but golf fans thought they were getting more good news on Tuesday before they learned that they may be getting their hopes up for nothing.
Woods recently suffered a brutal injury after tearing his Achilles tendon, which is why it shouldn't have been a complete shock when he posted on X stating that he was preparing for a quick comeback before The Masters.
While he was quick with the joke on the April Fools' Day, many golf fans were hoping that what Woods was saying might actually be a reality heading into one of the biggest tournaments of the season.
However, the wait to see Tiger Woods back on the course again will just have to extend into the rest of the 2025 season, but we will at least get to watch top players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and more compete at Augusta next weekend.
