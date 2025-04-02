College basketball NIL deals have hit staggering numbers
By Tyler Reed
By this time next week, college basketball fans will know who the champion of the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be.
On Saturday, the Auburn Tigers will take on the Florida Gators, and the Duke Blue Devils will matchup with the Houston Cougars, with the winners playing in the national championship two days later.
The college basketball season is nearing its end; however, there's a new season that everyone has been following, and that's the transfer portal.
The transfer portal started during March Madness, which is silly to begin with. However, teams have been in contact with players looking for a new home, and according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the deals regarding players in the portal are reaching insane heights.
According to Nakos, multiple top talents from the portal have secured deals worth $2 million, while one could potentially cross the $3 million mark.
"Instead, multiple top guards have landed deals north of $2 million. The surge of spending comes as basketball war chests balloon. Schools like Arkansas, Kentucky, and Louisville are viewed as some of the sport’s top spenders, but Big East programs are closing in on $6 to $8 million budgets thanks to revenue sharing," wrote Nakos.
College sports are a different world. The days of wanting to leave school as quickly as possible may soon be fading. Could that be the reason the NCAA has been so late in trying to create rules around NIL?
