Val Kilmer's tragic passing has fans sharing favorite roles from legendary actor's career
By Tyler Reed
Legendary actor Val Kilmer tragically passed away on April 1, 2025. According to the New York Times, the 'Tombstone' actor's daughter reported that Kilmer passed away from a battle with pneumonia.
Kilmer's film catalog is one that aspiring actors could only dream of. The legendary actor created iconic roles in the films 'Top Gun', 'Heat', and 'Batman Forever'.
RELATED: TNT's $650 million French Open investment gains a famous studio commentator: report
His passing has fans of his work celebrating the life of the legendary actor, with many reminiscing on his best performances.
Kilmer's portrayal of Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in Top Gun is one of the more iconic roles in his catalog, and the emotional return of the character in 'Top Gun: Maverick' had everyone teary-eyed, after the actor's long battle with throat cancer.
Kilmer was a master of his craft and impacted more lives than even he could imagine. I encourage anyone to watch the Amazon Prime documentary 'Val,' which did an excellent job telling the story of Kilmer's life.
Fans will remember Kilmer for many of his legendary roles. However, being a kid who was raised in the 1990s, Kilmer will always be Batman to me, which has to be one of the coolest things to be known for as an actor.
A hero to people around the world, Kilmer leaves this world at the age of 65. The outpouring of thank yous for the legendary actor tells you the impact Kilmer left on this world.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: ESPN podcast uses AI-assisted voice technology for Sarah Langs' stats segment
NBA: Michael Wilbon calls out ESPN for its ‘pandering’ LeBron James coverage
NFL: Jeffrey Lurie demolishes the top arguments against the Tush Push
SPORTS MEDIA: DraftKings creates 'torpedo bat' promo for players who may use popular bat
CBB: Sienna Betts, top UCLA commit, wins 2025 McDonald's All-American Game MVP