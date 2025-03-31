Flau'jae Johnson weighing LSU future, considering WNBA Draft
By Josh Sanchez
The LSU women's basketball team saw its season come to an end after falling short to the top-ranked UCLA Bruins in the Elite 8 of March Madness, despite the best efforts from star guard Flau'jae Johnson and forward Aneesah Morrow.
Johnson recorded a game-high 28 points, the second-most for an LSU player in NCAA Tournament history, four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.
Morrow added 15 points and 7 rebounds, while playing the fourth quarter with a "busted nose."
While Morrow is heading off to the WNBA Draft where she is expected to be one of the top picks, Johnson can return to LSU for another year. But, because she turns 22 this year, she is eligible to declare.
Following the emotional loss, Flau'jae told reporters that she has not decided whether to return or make the leap to the pros.
"Flau'jae Johnson said she's still thinking about whether to come back to LSU next season or declare for the WNBA draft," Alexa Philippou of ESPN wrote on X. "She is going to talk to Kim Mulkey and her family before making her decision. She is eligible for the 2025 draft as she turns 22 this calendar year."
Johnson has improved every year during her time at LSU, which included a national championship as a freshman. This season, she averaged 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
Players are supposed to declare their intentions whether to enter the draft or return to school within 48 hours after their team's final game, so a decision will have to be made soon.
The 2025 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 14, at The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York.
